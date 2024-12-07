With one win in the first three matches, Gokulam Kerala and Churchill Brothers will look to get their season running. Gokulam Kerala is undefeated in the season so far and will play the Goa-based side next. The Gokulam Kerala vs Churchill Brothers match will be played at EMS Stadium and will start at 07:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) on December 7. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Gokulam Kerala vs Churchill Brothers match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 Channels in India. Gokulam Kerala vs Churchill Brothers live streaming will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Gokulam Kerala vs Churchill Brothers for I-League 2024-25 Season

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)