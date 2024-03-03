Gokulam Kerala stands third in the league having played one extra game than the table topper Mohammedan SC. But the two-time I-league winners will challenge the top side at home and would fancy their chances in the game. Mohammedan SC won just two of their last games while Gokulam Kerala has four wins in the last five games. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 07:00 PM IST. While a live telecast of Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC game on the FanCode App and website. Gokulam Kerala’s Comeback Chariot Gears Up for Poignant Battle Against Churchill Brothers in I-League 2023–24.

Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC Live

The wait is over! ⏳ We take on Mohammedan SC in a blockbuster showdown at our home stadium! ⚔️🔥#gkfc #malabarians #indianfootball pic.twitter.com/7nidSpKIU0 — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) March 3, 2024

