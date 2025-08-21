In bizarre scenes, head coach Javier Mascherano was seen talking on the phone with assistant coach Lucas Rodriguez Pagano from the stands, after the former received a red card during the Inter Miami vs Tigers UANL Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match. Mascherano reportedly picked up the red card at half-time, when the Inter Miami head coach spoke with the referees in the tunnel in a not-so-cordial manner, while walking back to their respective dressing rooms, resulting in the former Argentina player being banned from the sideline, which forced Pagano to take charge. Inter Miami were leading 1-0 at half-time, and took the field without their star player, Lionel Messi, who was present in the stadium. Fans can check out Javier Mascherano's viral video below. Congress Slams Kerala Government Over Failed Invite After Argentine FA Accused of Breaching Contract To Bring Lionel Messi and Argentina Football Team.

Inter Miami Head Coach Javier Mascherano Talks With Assistant Coach Lucas Pagano Over Phone

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano — who is sitting in the stands after a red card — talking on the phone to his assistant coach Lucas Rodriguez Pagano. pic.twitter.com/uCrgXOSgOn — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)