The FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw is set to take place on April 1. The event would be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar and is set to start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 have acquired the rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw in India. So fans can tune into the History TV HD/SD channel to catch the live telecast of the draw in TV. Voot Select would live stream the event.

The world's biggest football players are set to take part in football’s biggest flagship event #FIFAWorldCup2022 as Teams and Fans await patiently for the Final Draw in Qatar. Watch the Final Draw LIVE tonight, 1st April at 9:30 PM on #VootSelect#FIFAWorldCup2022Qatar pic.twitter.com/AJ8PjIwDWo — Voot Select (@VootSelect) April 1, 2022

