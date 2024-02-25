Third-placed Arsenal are five points behind league leaders Liverpool and have played one less game than the Reds. A win against Newcastle United will allow them to cut the lead to two points putting some pressure on both Manchester City and Liverpool for the league title. Arsenal are unbeaten in 11 home games against Newcastle and have won 10 games in that run. Newcastle defeated the Gunners 1-0 in November 2023 and would be eager to complete a league double against the London side. The exciting game will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 25th. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India and the match will be televised on Star Sports Select 1, 2 SD and HD will provide a live telecast of the Arsenal vs Newcastle Unitedmatch. Fans can also watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Meets Pep Guardiola and Manchester City Footballers During NBA All-Star 2024 Break.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Newcastle United 🕗 8pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟 Emirates Stadium pic.twitter.com/NHg2FRjAul — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 24, 2024

