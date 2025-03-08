Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg meet in the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, March 8. The Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg will be played at the Signal Iduna Park and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of Bundesliga 2024-25 and fans can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Fans seeking an online viewing option will be able to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. But a subscription will be needed for the same. Manuel Neuer Out For 'Foreseeable Future' With Calf Injury, Bayern Munich Confirms Status After Medical Reports.

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg

