Chelsea will face Borussia Dortmund in their round of 16 match at the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Wednesday, March 08. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stamford Bridge, London. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important round of 16 clash between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 3 and Sony Ten 2 channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming and Telecast Details

