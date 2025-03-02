In hopes of remaining alive in the Indian Super League 2024-25 playoffs race, East Bengal FC takes on Bengaluru FC. The East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at Salt Lake Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 2. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, who will provide live telecast viewing options of the East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL football match on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. Meanwhile, the EBFC vs BFC ISL 2024-25 match live streaming viewing option will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, owned by JioStar. ISL 2024–25: Mumbai City FC Hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant to 2–2 Draw.

East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 Live

