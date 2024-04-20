The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs stages are here with FC Goa taking on Chennaiyin FC at the iconic Fatorda Stadium. With a direct qualification to the semi-finals hanging in the balance, both teams are gearing up for a battle that promises to be nothing short of exhilarating. FC Goa has won four out of five games and even won their match against Chennaiyin FC in the league. The winner of the match will play against Mumbai City FC. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: Odisha FC Win First-Ever Playoff Tie, Reach Semifinals by Beating Kerala Blasters FC.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

Back in the playoffs after two years of wait. Let’s fight to the end💪🏻🧡#FCGCFC pic.twitter.com/OYdYGU3Xf5 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) April 20, 2024

