The next match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 will be played between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC. The FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match will be hosted at Fatorda Stadium. The much-awaited ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The ISL 2024-25 has Viacom18 as its official broadcast partner and fans can watch the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3, Sports18 Khel and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For ISL 2024-25 online viewing options, fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website to watch FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming for free. ISL 2024–25: Kerala Blasters FC Target First-Ever League Double Over East Bengal FC.

FC Goa Starting XI

The boys are raring to go! 🦬 Here’s your starting XI for today’s clash against Chennaiyin FC 🔥 Powered by @Wolf777news 🐺 pic.twitter.com/T8oBt8FDm1 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 25, 2025

