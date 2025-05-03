FC Goa will meet Jamshedpur FC in the grand finale of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025. The ultimate showdown will be played at the Kalinga Stadium on May 3. The FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC championship match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner, and the live telecast viewing options for the grand finale of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 will be available on Star Sports 3 TV channel. For online viewing options for the FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC championship match, fans can find streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Kalinga Super Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat Kerala Blasters 2–1 To Seal Semi-Final Spot.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2025 Final

𝐓𝐡𝐞 #𝐊𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋. Today. 🏆 🟠 @FCGoaOfficial aim to become the first team to win this trophy twice as they take on first-time finalists @JamshedpurFC 🔴 Who will win the Battle of Kalinga ⚔️ and earn a ticket to Asia? ✈️ Watch LIVE 📺… pic.twitter.com/yvNcWLDiJZ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 3, 2025

