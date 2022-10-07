Kerala Blasters will take on East Bengal in the ISL 2022-23 opener on Friday, October 6. The match would be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Disney+ Hotstar would provide live telecast of the match. Fans will also be able to watch live streaming of this contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Live Telecast and Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)