London, Dec 10: Sergio Ramos, who bade farewell to Monterrey fans on Tuesday by closing the latest chapter of a career that has spanned more than two decades, is likely to be roped in by Manchester United to strengthen their defence. It is reported that United have made an offer to the 39-year-old Ramos and are waiting for a response. They want to strengthen their backline that has faced some torrid time recently.

Ramos too has taken to quit the Mexican club at the right time. He posted a heartfelt message on social media thanking the Mexican club and its fans. "Saying goodbye is never easy," the former Real Madrid and Spain defender said. "A chapter ends that began full of hope in February and that has allowed me to discover a country, a city, a football... and that leaves me with many new experiences and, above all, many friends. "I will always feel proud to have worn the Rayados captain's armband, to have led the team in the first Club World Cup in its new format, to have battled in the Clausura, in the Apertura, in the Leagues Cup, in the CONCACAF Champions Cup... and to have defended the Steel Giant with courage at your side in all the matches we have played at home."

The World Cup winner joined Monterrey in February on a free transfer, having been without a club following his June 2024 exit from Sevilla, reports Xinhua. He made 32 appearances and scored seven goals across all competitions for Monterrey, including four games and a goal at the expanded edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. Erling Haaland Creates History To Become Fastest Player To 100 English Premier League Goals, Achieves Feat During Fulham vs Manchester City PL 2025-26 Match.

Ramos confirmed his departure after Monterrey's defeat to Toluca in the semifinals of the Liga MX Apertura tournament on Sunday. "I have given everything on the field and off it to be able to give my best performance ... so many emotions that cannot be described in numbers," he said.

"To the club, to my dear teammates, to the coaching staff, to the employees, to everyone, thank you. And above all, thank you, fans, who have made your warmth and your affection reach me from the first moment I set foot in the city. I will always remember this stage of my career with nostalgia and I will always say with pride 'Up with Monterrey!'."

