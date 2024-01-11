Liverpool will take on Fulham in the second semi-final's first leg of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 on Thursday, January 11. The game will begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Anfield, Liverpool, England. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, the Carabao Cup 2023-24 has no broadcasters. Hence the final match between Liverpool and Fulham will not be telecasted live. However, fans can still watch the live streaming of this semi-final leg 1 match on the FanCode app or website. Middlesbrough 1–0 Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2023–24: Hayden Hackney Score As Smoggies Get Ahead of the Blues in Semi-Final First Leg (Goal Video Highlights)

Liverpool vs Fulham

