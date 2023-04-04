Mumbai City FC will face Jamshedpur FC in a crucial playoff match for a spot in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 on April 4. The match is set to be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala and will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 2 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this encounter between the last two ISL shield winners, on the FanCode app and website. FIFA Launches New Mobile Game 'AI League' With Altered State Machine As Deal With EA Sports Ends.

