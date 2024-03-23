Scotland will lock horns with the Netherlands during the International Friendlies match at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Football fans in India won't be able to watch or stream the match due to the absence of a broadcaster and streaming platform. However, fans can follow live updates of the match on the social media handles of both teams. . ‘Recharging in Saudi Arabia’, Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Quality Time With Family (View Pics)

Netherlands vs Scotland

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)