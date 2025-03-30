In the second knockout match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 Playoffs, NorthEast United will host Jamshedpur FC on March 30. The NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Playoff will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) in Shillong. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of the NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. Fans can find the online viewing option of NorthEast vs Jamshedpur ISL 2024-25 Playoff match on the newly launched JioHotstar app and website. ISL 2024–25: Dates for Knockouts, Semi-Finals, Final Announced for Playoffs of Indian Super League 11.

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Playoff Live

Jithin MS sets off on his scooter down the flanks and it's impossible to catch him! ⚡️🛵 But you can catch him in action in ISL Playoffs 🆚 Jamshedpur FC! Get your tickets NOW! 🎟️🔗 Watch #ISL 2024-25 live on @JioHotstar & #StarSports3 👉 https://t.co/xWCM2k6u7a… pic.twitter.com/Q08BSo809t — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) March 29, 2025

