New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The dates for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 Playoffs are announced with the League stage concluded on March 12. The Knockouts will be played on March 29 and 30, followed by the two-legged semi-finals on April 2-3 & 6-7. The much-anticipated Final of the 2024-25 season will be played on Saturday, April 12, as per the official website of ISL.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant created history by clinching the League Shield for the second season in a row, becoming the first team in the competition to do so.

The ISL champions' journey in the 2024-25 season has been quite different from what it was in 2023-24. While the League Shield battle went down to the wire until the final fixture in an all-or-nothing game against Mumbai City FC last season, the Mariners have found their own way to success this season. They dominated the league with commanding performances every time they took the field, clinching the ISL League Shield with two games to spare.

MBSG, who suffered an early setback this season by missing out on the opportunity to win the Durand Cup title for the second consecutive time, bounced back in style with outstanding displays in the league, sending a statement to their rivals and reaching new heights over time.

Under Jose Molina's guidance, they finished the league unbeaten at home, securing 11 wins and a draw from their 12 home matches.

Along with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC & Mumbai City FC all confirmed their spots in the Playoffs.

In the Playoffs, the teams ranked third to sixth will battle it out in two single-legged Knockout matches to determine the opponents for Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa, who make it directly to the semi-finals. The semi-finals will be played in a home and away format with the winners over the two legs playing the Final on April 12 at the home of the higher-ranked team in the League Table.

Playoffs Schedule:* March 29: Knockout 1 - Bengaluru FC (home) vs Mumbai City FC* March 30: Knockout 2 - NorthEast United FC (home) vs Jamshedpur FC* April 2: Semi-final 1 (First leg) - Winner of Knockout 1 (home) vs FC Goa* April 3: Semi-final 2 (First leg) - Winner of Knockout 2 (home) vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant* April 6: Semi-final 1 (Second leg) - FC Goa (home) vs Winner of Knockout 1* April 7: Semi-final 2 (Second leg) - Mohun Bagan Super Giant (home) vs Winner of Knockout 2* April 12: Final - Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2. (ANI)

