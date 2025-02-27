Looking to secure their second spot in the standings, FC Goa will meet Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. The Punjab FC vs FC Goa match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 27. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season, who will provide live telecast viewing options of the Punjab vs Goa ISL 2024-25 match on the Star Sports 3 channels. Meanwhile, the PFC vs FCG ISL 2024-25 match live streaming viewing option will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, owned by JioStar. ISL 2024–25: East Bengal FC Keep Playoff Hope Alive With 2–0 Win Over Hyderabad FC.

Punjab FC vs FC Goa ISL Live

