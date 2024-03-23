The 118-time capped Ireland international John O’Shea will be in the Ireland dugout as manager for the friendly. He has taken the reins on an interim basis for the two friendly games against Belgium and Switzerland. Belgium arrives in Dublin off the back of a successful qualifying campaign for EURO 2024 with 11 wins in a row. This puts them in control of their destiny for the Euro 2024 as they could land an easier group. The match between the Republic of Ireland and Belgium is scheduled at 10:30 PM on Saturday, March 23 Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to international friendlies in India. Fans can watch the Republic of Ireland vs Belgium match on Sony Sports Network. The Republic of Ireland vs Belgium match online streaming is also available on the Sony LIV App. Former Brazil Footballer Robinho Jailed in Rural Tremembe Penitentiary to Serve His Nine-Year Sentence For Rape.

Republic of Ireland vs Belgium Live on Sony LIV

Could Saturday night get any more exciting? 😍🔥 🇧🇪, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 🇧🇷, 🇫🇷 & 🇩🇪 are all in action for a riveting night of international football ⚽🍿 Stream #IREBEL, #ENGBRA & #FRAGER - LIVE on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/89FugPOpgO — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 23, 2024

