The head coach of the Indian men's football team, Igor Stimac, was overjoyed to meet Luka Modric, one of the all-time great players from Croatia and Real Madrid. Ivan and Niko Stimac, who were Stimac's sons, finally had the chance to meet their hero, which was a dream come true for them. As Luka Modric kindly stood with Stimac's sons, the moment was immortalised in a priceless photograph. Stimac, while sharing the pictures, wrote that the Indian team could also reach the same extraordinary heights as the Croatian national team. For Stimac and his players, Croatia's remarkable results, including placing third in 2022 and coming in second in 2018, serve as motivation. Can Be Even Better Than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo When It Comes to National Team: Sunil Chhetri.

Igor Stimac Meets Luka Modric

Happiness, joy and tears all in one meeting ❤️ A friend and my ex player, one of the greatest of all time, the one and only @lukamodric10 🇭🇷 💪🏻🙏🏼 My sons Ivan and Niko finally met their idol, their dream came true!! One day our 🇮🇳 National Team will reach this level 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/kzIVxH68Vq — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) July 11, 2023

