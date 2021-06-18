Day 1 of the first-ever World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand has been called off due to persistent rains. Former cricketers snd fans react.

I see India have been saved by the weather …. 😜 #WorldTestChampionship — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2021

Virender Sehwag

Day one of #WTCFinal2021 called off but enjoying watching Shafali Varma in the #INDWvsENGW Test. Delight to watch the fearlessness. pic.twitter.com/cvg0agstUO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 18, 2021

RCB Reacts

It was just not meant to be. Play called off on Day 1️⃣ of the #WTCFinal in Southampton. Let’s hope for a bright and sunny day tomorrow! 🤞🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #WTC21 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/4TZKkg6ub3 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 18, 2021

Jeevan Mendis

A Rare Instance

For the first time in seven Test matches at Rose Bowl, Southampton the first day's play has been abandoned without a ball bowled. Only once at this venue, against Pakistan (2nd Test) the third day's (15 Aug 2020) play was called off. #INDvNZ #WTCFinal #WTC2021final — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 18, 2021

Hope For Tomorrow

Day 1️⃣ has been called off in Southampton due to 🌧️ Let's hope for a sunny ⛅ day tomorrow 🤞#WTCFinal #WTC21 #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/tq5nEPcHX1 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 18, 2021

