India withdrew its bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027, according to an official statement by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The statement that was shared on social media, read, "AIFF management thinks the hosting of big events doesn’t fit into the Federation’s strategic priorities." Furthermore, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, "the overall strategy of the Federation currently remains on focusing on the fundamental goals to strengthen our football at every level from grassroots to youth development." India and Saudi Arabia had earlier emerged as the final two bidders for the competition. Kathryn Nesbitt Set to Become First-Ever Woman Official in a Men’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Match, to Achieve Feat During England vs Senegal

AIFF Statement on Withdrawing Bid for AFC Asian Cup 2027:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)