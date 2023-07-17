Indian football team coach Igor Stimac has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow his side to participate in the upcoming Asian Games 2023, China. The football team head coach made the request after it was reported that the Blue Tigers are unlikely to play in the tournament for the second successive year after failing to meet the Sports Ministry’s criteria of being a top eight unit in the continent.

Igor Stimac’s Appeal to PM Narendra Modi

A humble appeal and sincere request to Honourable Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji and Hon. Sports Minister @ianuragthakur, to kindly allow our football team to participate in the Asian games 🙏🏽 We will fight for our nation’s pride and the flag! 🇮🇳 Jai Hind!#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/wxGMY4o5TN — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) July 17, 2023

