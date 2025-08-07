Luis Suarez, Tadeo Allende and Rodrigo de Paul were on target as a Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami side defeated Pumas UNAM 3-1 in Leagues Cup 2025 on Thursday, August 7. With this victory, Inter Miami have qualified for the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-finals. Pumas UNAM took the lead in the match at the Chase Stadium in Florida through Jorge Ruvablanca scoring the opener in the 34th minute but Inter Miami fought back inside the first half, with Rodrigo De Paul scoring his first goal for the club in the 45th minute. After the break, Luis Suarez doubled Inter Miami's tally with a penalty just before the hour-mark and Tadeo Allende rounded off the win for the Herons with a goal of his own in the 69th minute. Lionel Messi had to miss the Inter Miami vs Pumas UNAM match after he sustained a muscle injury during the clash against Necaxa. Lionel Messi Sustains Minor Muscle Injury in Right Leg, Confirms Inter Miami.

Filthy Panenka from Luis Suárez 😮‍💨 And wait for the celebration 🤠 pic.twitter.com/6uMB1R0T9n — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2025

Rodrigo De Paul ➡️ Luis Suarez ➡️ Tadeo Allende Beautiful link up to put @InterMiamiCF up 3-1 against Pumas. #LeaguesCup25 pic.twitter.com/aQOKvkzQRG — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2025

