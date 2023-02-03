Indian Super League has announced the full schedule of the knockout stage for the 2022-23 season. For the first time in the history of ISL, 6 teams will qualify for the knockout stage. The two top teams of the league stage will directly secure their place in the semifinal round. Teams who will finish at the 3-6 position, will play a single-leg knockout match. The winners will get a chance to face the two top teams of the league in the double-leg semi-final. The final will be a single-leg match on March 18, 2023. The venue of the final is yet to be announced. Bengaluru FC Extend Contract of Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Until 2028.

ISL 2022-23 Knockout Stage Schedule

• Semi-final 1, 2nd leg: 12th March – Winner of Knockout 1 🆚 1st place • Semi-final 2, 2nd leg: 13th March – Winner of Knockout 2 🆚 2nd place • Final: 18th March#HeroISL #LetsFootball (2/2) — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 3, 2023

