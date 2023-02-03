Indian Super League outfit Bengaluru FC have announced the contract extension of their goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Gurpreet, whose contract was going to expire at the end of the season, signed a five-year deal which will keep him at Bengaluru till 2028. After plying his trade with East Bengal, Pailan Arrows and Norwegian club Stabaek, Gurpreet joined Bengaluru in 2017 and has been one of the best performers for them since then. The 31-year-old, who is also celebrating his birthday today, has also represented the Indian national team. Taking to social media, Bengaluru announced Gurpreet's contract extension. ISL Transfer News: FC Goa Complete Signing of Defender Nikhil Prabhu.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Signs Contract Extension With Bengaluru FC

