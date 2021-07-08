Following their win over Denmark in Euro 2020 semi-final to secure a final showdown with Italy, England fans started trending 'It's Coming Home' on social media.

JUST HOLD ON ITS COMING HOME 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/oJyuurMt5r — Aych (@Aychceo) July 7, 2021

In The Finals

WE'RE IN THE FINAL OF THE EUROS 2020 ITS MEANT TO BE ITS COMING HOME pic.twitter.com/tzRiWIhtAu — anfieldroad06 (@JaydenJoy7) July 7, 2021

It's Coming Homing

LETS FUCKING HAVE IT!!!! ITS COMING HOME BABY pic.twitter.com/YAwoYpZbsv — ً (@witchersxnses) July 7, 2021

Happening

INTO THE FINAL OF THE EUROS. ITS HAPPENING LADS. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ITS COMING HOME. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/jc3nqyaPIg — Kevi 🍀 (@KeviSkillz) July 7, 2021

Frustrating For Some

Me knowing that I will hear Its Coming Home another 70 times before Sunday#ENGDEN pic.twitter.com/Bb4Y1ZVvYe — 🅰️ (He/Him) (@awizardharreh) July 7, 2021

Dream

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)