Former Arsenal star, Jack Wilshire, has announced his retirement from football at the age of 30. 'I’ve lived my dream. Thank you all' he wrote on social media while announcing his decision. He won the FA Cup twice with the Gunners and made 34 appearances for England and was named in the 2014 World Cup squad. He is set to become Arsenal Under-18s head coach.

