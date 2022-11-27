Cleiton Silva scored a brace as East Bengal returned to winning ways in style, with a 3-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2022-23 on Sunday, November 27. VP Suhair had given East Bengal the lead as early as in the second minute of the game and Silva added his first strike in the 26th, doubling the lead. Jamshedpur FC pulled one back through a penalty by Jay-Emmanuel Thomas but Silva once again scored in the second half to put his side ahead. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal Result:

