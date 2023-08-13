Amidst rumours of a possible move to Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe was kept out of the first team training and PSG's pre-season tour due to the French footballer stalling his contract extension talks. After their first game in the Ligue 1 under new manager Luis Enrique, Mbappe is reportedly re-integrated into the first team squad and he is all set to start training with them too. Jude Bellingham Scores on His La-Liga Debut As Real Madrid Kick Off Season With 2-0 Win Over Athletic Bilbao.

Kylian Mbappe Re-Integrated Into PSG Squad

🚨 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé has been reintegrated into Paris Saint-Germain first squad. PSG statement: “Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappé before game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning”. pic.twitter.com/qNUVRGgZbQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2023

