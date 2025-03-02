The FA Cup 2024-25 is in the fifth round with matches getting intensified. But Crystal Palace vs Millwall match had a mega moment with the goalkeeper getting sent off for dangerous tackle. In the eighth minute of the match, Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta was set free by a long ball by the defender. While the star was looking to score, Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts went ahead and his high boots caught the forward. The horrific kick handed him the red card. Crystal Palace won the game 3-1. FA Cup 2024–25: AFC Bournemouth Secure 5–4 Penalty Shootout Win vs Wolves To Reach Quarterfinals.

Liam Roberts Receives Red Card For Horrific ‘Kick’ to Jean-Philippe Mateta

Oh my lord Mateta just got absolutely wiped out by Roberts! Easiest red card you’ve ever seen 😭😭 Oliver didn’t see it from like 5 yards away obviously 🙄 #PALMIL #FACup pic.twitter.com/a3jkq9hsil — SteMUFC (@EssentialManUTD) March 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)