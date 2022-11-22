Lionel Messi matched Cristiano Ronaldo's seven-goal tally at World Cups when he scored in the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match at FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 22. With this strike, Messi too now has seven goals in his World Cup career, the same number as the Portugal star. Not just this but Messi became the fifth player to score in four different World Cup editions (2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022), joining the likes of Ronaldo, Pelé, Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose. The Argentine star also became the first from his country to score in four different World Cups. Unfortunately for Argentina, this was the first time that they lost where Messi scored, since a clash against Spain way back in 2009.

List of Records by Lionel Messi and Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022 Clash against Saudi Arabia:

Equalling Cristiano Ronaldo:

Messi has equalled Ronaldo's World Cup goal record 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/iWksVkExzB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 22, 2022

First Argentine to Score in Four Different World Cups:

2006 ✅ 2014 ✅ 2018 ✅ 2022 ✅ Leo Messi scores in his fourth World Cup 💥 pic.twitter.com/Mp4lszizc4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 22, 2022

Joining Legends:

4 - Lionel Messi is the fifth player to score at four different World Cup tournaments (2006, 2014, 2018, 2022) after Pelé, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Cristiano Ronaldo. Legend. pic.twitter.com/EwEe0VOGEZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2022

An Unfortunate First for Argentina Since 2009:

This was the first time Argentina lose a game where Lionel Messi has scored since 2009 vs. Spain. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/oJkNLCzkg0 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 22, 2022

