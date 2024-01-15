During Inter Miami's pre-season training session ahead of MLS season 2024, Lionel Messi was spotted in training with former Barcelona and now Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez. The video of which is going viral all over social media. The duo has been spotted after a long time in the same training session together. With Luis Suarez joining the MLS side Inter Miami fans can hope for a better season and results than before. Lionel Messi Joins Inter Miami Practice, Meets Teammates Ahead of MLS 2024 Season (Watch Video)

Have a Look at the Video

الأسطورة ليو ميسي ولويس سواريز 🇺🇾🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/RMwf1DpGrq — Messi World (@M10GOAT) January 13, 2024

