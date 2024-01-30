Lionel Messi has a huge fan following in India and fans are constantly following his every move. Though the Argentine megastar is currently playing in Saudi Arabia, he and Inter Miami will be in Asia for a longer period as part of their pre-season preparations. Meanwhile, fans spotted the Argentina Football team’s bus roaming on the streets of Kolkata -from the bustling streets of Esplanade, Kalighat, and Yuva Bharti Stadium. The bus sparked curiosity and ignited passionate speculations regarding the chances of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Winner side including Lionel Messi visiting India. Theories abound, each weaving a narrative as captivating as the next. Could it be that the team is coming to Kolkata? While nothing has been confirmed yet by Indian Football authorities or Argentine Football, the sight of the Argentina National Team’s bus on the streets of Kolkata certainly has raised curiosity among the fans. Lionel Messi Receives Grand Welcome at Kingdom Arena During Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match.

Argentina Football Team's Bus on Streets of Kolkata

View this post on Instagram A post shared by কলকাতা_chitrography (@kolkata_chitrography)

Fans Wondering the Reason

Is Argentina team coming to Kolkata??😭😭 https://t.co/2sO7n6OMfo pic.twitter.com/WImjtwwbLJ — 𝐌𝐨𝐡𝐮𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐆 💎 (@mohunbaganlad) January 29, 2024

