Thousands of fans gathered to welcome Lionel Messi in Paris as the star footballer joined French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Among those few Malayali fans of Messi were lucky to see the footballer closely. While Messi was waving towards his fans from hotel balcony, his Malayali fans, who were on the adjacent balcony called out the footballer's name. And much to their surprise, Messi acknowledged it.

Here's the viral Video

A Malayali’s ecstasy on having seen Lionel Messi on the balcony just beside his in Paris… pic.twitter.com/lb0oJF77Kb — Ashlin Mathew (@ashlinpmathew) August 11, 2021

