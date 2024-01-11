In the high-intensity match, Liverpool got ahead against Fulham in the first leg of the second semi-final. Fulham took an early advantage as Willian scored a goal in 19 minutes. Liverpool made a comeback post the second half as Curtis Jones scored a goal in the 68th minute to equalise. Not much later Cody Gakpo scored in the 71st minute and took Liverpool ahead 2-1. Darwin Nunez from the bench came in and provided Liverpool with both assists. Middlesbrough 1–0 Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2023–24: Hayden Hackney Score As Smoggies Get Ahead of the Blues in Semi-Final First Leg (Goal Video Highlights)

Liverpool vs Fulham Highlights

