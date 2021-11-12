Brazil faced Colombia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL and it was Lucas Paqueta's goal that led the team to a 1-0 win. With this, Brazil has qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Check out the video highlights of the match below.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)