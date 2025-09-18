Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima aka the Brazilian Ronaldo/ R9, was born on September 18, 1976. Today, in 2025, the former Brazil national football team's legendary forward turns 49 years old. The two-time FIFA World Cup (1994, 2002) winner and the two-time Ballon d'Or winner (1997, 2002) Ronaldo Nazario happens to be one of those few who have played for both La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. He has also represented Serie A rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan. On his 49th birthday, many fans on the internet have wished him the best. Vinicius Junior Equals Ronaldo's Record of Most Goals By a Brazilian For Los Blancos, Achieves Feat During Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2024-25 Match.

'Happy Birthday'

Happy birthday, Ronaldo Nazario.🎊💯 — Jumaah Salumu (@JumaahSalumu) September 18, 2025

'What it Means to be a Striker'

🇧🇷🎂 Happy Birthday to the greatest No. 9 the world has ever seen – the legendary Ronaldo Nazário ❤️ 👑 Two-time World Champion, El Fenômeno – the man who redefined what it means to be a striker! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dcxQ7ZrOw4 — AMRA 🐅🐆 (@chimaobi_saint) September 18, 2025

'Greatest Striker'

Happy 49th Birthday, The Greatest striker All time Ronaldo Nazario 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/sl9QcVNwrB — Naru (@NaruWeb4) September 17, 2025

'The Phenomenon'

👑🇧🇷 Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima – The Phenomenon 🎉⚡️ 🔥 Kaká called him the best player he ever played with – a teammate who could turn a match on its head in seconds 🎩✨ 🛡️ Alessandro Nesta, one of the greatest defenders in history, admitted R9 was the hardest attacker he… — Pranay (@pranay2cool) September 18, 2025

'A Football Legend'

(Quinta-feira, 18 de setembro de 2025) - Feliz aniversário Ronaldo Nazário! (49) Campeão do Mundo com Brasil em 1994 e 2002, uma legenda do futebol. - Happy 49th birthday Ronaldo Nazário! World Champion with Brazil in 1994 and 2002, a football legend. 🇧🇷🎂🏆⚽️#RonaldoNazário pic.twitter.com/aB15a5x5zN — JimmyCh./ジミー先生１９８２ (@MegaJyms) September 18, 2025

'No Such Talent Exists'

2002 ... Peak #R9 👀👀 👑 No such talent exists in today's game. 🤷🏻‍♂️ Ronaldo Nazario 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7KKt2J6fV6 — 𓆩ᛗȺꞦꞨĦȺŁŁ𓆪 (@ShadyXV0) September 18, 2025

