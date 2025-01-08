The Premier League 2024-25 season is entering into the winter transfer market with teams looking to make adjustments following their performances into the season so far. Manchester United struggled early in the season and they made changes in the managerial post bringing in Ruben Amorim. The removal of Erik ten Hag was the sign of a massive overhaul in the Man United side after their unsatisfactory performance. The Premier League 2024-25 Winter transfer market will be a chance for Manchester United to re-shake their squad. Check out Manchester United completed deals and transfer news below. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Manchester United Transfers:

Player Club Deal

As of January 8, 2025, Manchester United is linked with multiple players with loan or complete ownership deals. There are also speculations of multiple players leaving the club following the end of contracts or sub-par performances. Check out the Manchester United Squad at the start of the Premier League 2024-25 season. Premier League 2024–25 Mid-Season Report: Liverpool Close to Glory, Arsenal's Title Hopes Fade and Manchester United in Shock Relegation Fight.

Manchester United Senior Squad for the 2024-25 Premier League season

Altay Bayindir, Amad, Antony, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Bruno Fernandes, Tom Heaton, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Dermot Mee, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee

Players In: None

Players Out: None

(List Updated on January 8, 2025)

