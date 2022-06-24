France midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly agreed to join Juventus on a free transfer after his departure from Manchester United at the end of the 2022 season. The length of the contract is yet to be finalized, but the player will be in Turin in two weeks to complete the deal. According to reports, the contract will be signed in the beginning of July 2022.

Have a look at the confirmation post:

Paul Pogba to Juventus, confirmed and here we go! Full agreement now completed on a free transfer. Deal to be signed at the beginning of July, it’s done and sealed. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #Juve Pogba will be in Italy in two weeks. Juve sold him for €100m six years ago - now he’s back for free. pic.twitter.com/YNyyOlmSUE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

