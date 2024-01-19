Cleiton Silva scored a magnificent brace as East Bengal defeated Mohun Bagan Super Giant in what was a remarkable comeback victory in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 at the Kalinga Stadium main pitch, Odisha on January 19. This victory helped East Bengal FC qualify for the semifinals. Hector Yuste gave Mohun Bagan Super Giant an early lead in this contest with his goal in the 19th minute but East Bengal bounced back hard with Silva scoring his first, in the 24th. The score was locked at 1-1 at half-time and East Bengal took the lead when Nandhakumar Sekar scored in the 63rd minute. The result was put beyond doubt when Silva netted his second of the match in the 80th minute, much to the joy of the East Bengal supporters at the stadium. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table Updated.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)