Mohun Bagan Super Giant players sweated it out on the training ground ahead of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. The Mariners have been placed in Group A alongside archrivals East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which saw a managerial change of late with Antonio Habas taking over from Juan Ferrando, are one of the sides to watch out for in the tournament. Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on Sreenidi Deccan FC in their first match of Kalinga Super Cup 2024 on January 9. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Schedule at Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Check The Mariners Match Date and Timings.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Players in Training:

Some More Pics:

