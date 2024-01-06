The very well-known ISL side Mohun Bagan Super Giant has revealed its schedule for the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. The Mariners will be playing their first match on day 1 of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 i.e. on January 9 and it will be against the I-League side Sreenidi Deccan. Their match number two will be against Hyderabad FC on January 14 and their last group-stage match will be against East Bengal FC which will be on January 19. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: New Look Football Pitch in Bhubaneswar All Set to Host India’s Premier Tournament (See Pic)

Have a look at the schedule posted by Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Our first challenge of 2024 🏆👊



Mark your calendars, our Kalinga Super Cup campaign gets underway on 9th January! 💚♥️#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/KpgWmXLaj4— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) January 1, 2024

