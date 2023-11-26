Sreenidi Deccan will play Namdhari FC in the I-League 2023-24 after beating Rajasthan United FC in the last match. Namdhari FC vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League 2023-24 will be played at Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab. The match will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Namdhari FC vs Sreenidi Deccan in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecast live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. Shillong Lajong FC 2–1 TRAU FC, I-League 2023–24: Hardy Cliff Nongbri’s Goal Seals Reds’ Hard Fought Win Over 10-Man Red Pythons.

Namdhari FC vs Sreenidi Deccan Live

