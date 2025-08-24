Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar found the back of the net two times each as Nashville SC clinched a dominant 5-1 victory over a 10-man Orlando City side in MLS 2025 at the Geodis Park in Nashville on Sunday, August 24. Sam Surridge scored the first goal of the match as Nashville SC took the lead as early as in the second minute of the game and Hany Mukhtar followed it up by finding the back of the net in the 17th minute, giving The Coyotes a 2-0 lead. The home side tripled their lead before half-time when Hany Mukhtar scored his second goal of the match in the 40th minute and just three minutes later, it was Sam Surridge who completed a brace. With this goal, he surpassed Lionel Messi in the MLS 2025 Golden Boot race. Luis Muriel pulled one goal back for Orlando City in the 76th minute but the visitors were reduced to 10 men when he was shown a red card. Nashville SC's fifth goal came late through Jeison Palacios who scored with a header. You can watch the goal video highlights below. DC United 1-1 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Baltasar Rodriguez Scores Sensational Goal as Lionel Messi-Less Herons Share Points in Washington (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Result

Sam Surridge Gives Nashville SC Early Lead

Smooth like Santana 😎🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/R72AFsvxPW — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) August 24, 2025

Hany Mukhtar Scores His First Goal

Top bin for 🔟🫡 pic.twitter.com/hU0ixpTh63 — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) August 24, 2025

Nashville SC's Third Goal Scored By Hany Mukhtar

Hany Mukhtar makes the crowd go wild (just wait for it...) and gives @NashvilleSC their third 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vN7CMRpUQm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 24, 2025

Sam Surridge Scores His Second Goal

Sam Surridge with the leaping header to get his second of the night and the rout is on in Music City 🤠 pic.twitter.com/vUkZx6OEba — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 24, 2025

Luis Muriel Pulls One Goal Back for Orlando City

Luis Muriel gets on the board for @OrlandoCitySC in Nashville 🦁 pic.twitter.com/gmvHSXS8nJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 24, 2025

Watch Jeison Palacios' Goal:

The cherry on top 🍒🍦 pic.twitter.com/pqhAj1y7ta — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) August 24, 2025

