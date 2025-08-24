Baltasar Rodriguez scored a brilliant goal from a distance as Inter Miami, without Lionel Messi, played out a 1-1 draw against DC United in MLS 2025 at Audi Field, Washington, on Sunday, August 24. Being without Lionel Messi, the top-scorer in MLS 2025, was a setback indeed but Javier Mascherano's side dominated possession and ensured that they walked away with atleast one point. DC United took the lead early in the match with Jackson Hopkins scoring in the 13th minute and they held onto the 1-0 lead at half-time. But Inter Miami bounced back in the second half when DC United failed to clear away a corner kick in the 64th minute and Baltasar Rodriguez, who was subbed on after the break, seized the opportunity with both hands, hitting a magnificent long-range shot with the ball, beating goalkeeper Luis Barraza and hitting the back of the net. Inter Miami shared points with DC United with both teams unable to find a winning goal. Lionel Messi in India! Argentina National Football Team Set To Play Friendly Match in Kerala in November 2025.

DC United vs Inter Miami Result

Empate en la capital. Vamos Miami 👊 pic.twitter.com/AnlViqGQS6 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 24, 2025

Watch Jackson Hopkins' Goal for DC United:

Jackson Hopkins SMASHES it as D.C. take the early lead over Miami. 👏 📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/YYKTwadBVq pic.twitter.com/AymStBzq8C — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 23, 2025

Watch Baltasar Rodriguez's Goal for Inter Miami:

Baltasar BANGER Rodríguez! 😱 Miami are back level after this worldie. 👌 pic.twitter.com/dGglmV2dn3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 24, 2025

