Netherlands needed a second half-comeback to avoid defeat against Poland in the latest round of UEFA Nations League fixtures. Davy Klassen and Denzel Dumfries scored just after the half-time to take their team to a 2-2 draw.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)