Al-Hilal signed Neymar Jr in 2023, making the former PSG and Barcelona star their marquee singing to win trophies. Sadly, Neymar’s injuries limited his game time with the Saudi Pro League side and he featured in just seven games. Recently the striker was not registered for the second half of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season hinting at possible departure from the club. But Neymar Jr’s two-year contract with Al-Hilal was an issue with the star looking to secure a move away from the Saudi Pro League side. On January 28, Al-Hilal released a statement confirming that the player and club mutually agreed to terminate the contract making him a free agent. Neymar Transfer to Santos Verbally Confirmed, Brazilian Striker to Take Pay Cut to Move Back to Boyhood Club (See Post).

Neymar and Al-Hilal Agree to Terminate Contract By Mutual Consent

Full club statement 🔹 pic.twitter.com/oxOrPUereF — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) January 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)