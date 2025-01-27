Former Barcelona and PSG striker Neymar moved to Saudi Pro League joining Al-Hilal in 2023. But injuries kept him away from action and played just seven games in one and half years. Brazilian star Neymar was not registered for the second half of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season hinting at a possible transfer from Al-Hilal. The striker has been looking for his next playing an opportunity, and appears to have found it with the club with which he began his professional career. As per the news, Neymar has agreed a move back to his boyhood club - Santos in Brazil, and would take a pay cut for the same. Neymar Scores for First Time Since His Return For Al-Hilal, Brazilian Striker Shines In Friendly Game For Defending Saudi Pro League Champions (Watch Video)

Neymar Transfer to Santos Verbally Confirmed

🚨🇧🇷 BREAKING: Neymar’s return to Santos now imminent as verbal agreement has been reached. Formal steps to follow next week for final formula of the deal from Al Hilal and contracts to be checked. Neymar already said yes to the move… …here we go, soon. 🔙🏡 pic.twitter.com/5IQIrLXxpj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2025

